Court asked to halt police recruitment amid payroll dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12 – A public interest group has moved to court seeking to suspend the planned recruitment of 10,000 police officers until a case challenging the management of the National Police Service (NPS) payroll is heard and determined.

Through lawyer Shadrack Wambui, the petitioners filed an urgent application on Tuesday seeking conservatory orders, arguing that the recruitment exercise is directly tied to the payroll system, whose constitutional management remains in dispute.

The petition, filed on August 11, 2025, raises the question of whether the custody and administration of the police payroll falls under the operational mandate of the Inspector General of Police or the human resource management role of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

The case touches on Articles 245 and 246 of the Constitution.

On August 13, the court directed that the petition be served within three days and responses filed within seven.

However, the petitioners claim that despite serving the respondents and interested parties, no replies have been filed, leaving the case uncontested.

They argue that allowing recruitment to proceed before the constitutional issue is resolved would lead to payroll entries for 10,000 new officers being made under disputed authority, potentially rendering the petition meaningless if the court rules in their favour.

According to the petitioners, payroll administration is the “primary instrument” for implementing human resource decisions such as recruitment, promotions, transfers, suspensions, and disciplinary action. Any ambiguity over its control, they contend, could destabilize the police service and erode public confidence.

They insist that the conservatory orders sought are necessary to safeguard institutional stability and preserve the integrity of the recruitment process.

Even as the case proceeds, the NPSC has moved forward with preparations for the recruitment drive.

On September 5, the Commission adopted the National Police Service Commission (Recruitment and Appointment) Regulations, 2025 to guide the process.

The regulations were approved during a meeting in Mombasa chaired by NPSC Chairperson Dr. Amani Yuda Komora and attended by newly appointed commissioners.

The Commission also endorsed a comprehensive roadmap for recruiting 10,000 constables, outlining steps from advertising vacancies to reporting of successful candidates to training colleges.

The new framework replaces the 2015 regulations, closing gaps and incorporating emerging trends in policing and human resource management. It seeks to ensure fairness, transparency, and merit-based selection. Recruitment is expected to commence immediately, with the first batch of recruits reporting later this year.

The commissioners also elected Prof. Collette Suda as Vice-Chairperson of the NPSC, a role expected to strengthen administrative leadership.

“This recruitment marks a turning point in strengthening the capacity of the National Police Service,” said Dr. Komora. “By embedding fairness, transparency, and meritocracy into the process, we are entrenching reforms that will deliver a professional, people-centered policing system.”

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who also serves as an NPSC commissioner, welcomed the move, noting it comes at a critical time.

“With natural attrition and other factors affecting our numbers, the recruitment of 10,000 constables is both timely and necessary,” he said.

Earlier, President William Ruto directed that 4,000 graduates of the National Youth Service (NYS) be considered for absorption in the upcoming police recruitment.

Speaking during the pass-out parade of 18,115 NYS recruits at the Gilgil Paramilitary Academy in Nakuru County, on August 28, the President said the move aligns with government efforts to create job opportunities for young people while strengthening national security agencies.