Court adjournment deepens agony of missing security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe’s mother

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The wait for answers in the disappearance of security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe dragged on once more on Friday after the High Court adjourned a habeas corpus application seeking to compel authorities to produce him in court.

For his mother, Jane Gatwiri, the postponement was a crushing blow.

Standing outside the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi flanked by her lawyers, her voice trembled as she spoke of the son she has not seen since June 2021, when he vanished while travelling to Meru to see her.

Mbijiwe’s abandoned car was later found near Tatu City in Kiambu, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

“My son is very much alive and with the government,” she said.

“He was taken by the former DCI, George Kinoti, arrested, taken to National Intelligence, investigated, and he was found, he was not guilty of all the allegations that were formed against him,” the agonizing mother asserted.

Gatwiri insisted that her son’s disappearance was no accident.

“We don’t want politicians to involve themselves into this, because we know Mwenda did not just went missing, there were three people, prominent people from Meru who were behind his abduction.”

‘Hope for justice’

She hoped the Judiciary will rise above political pressure and pressure the government to produce her son.

“Justice is there to prevail for Mwenda, because we need our courts to be independent. Because when judges are given freedom of justice, they can do justice and marvellous justice in this nation of Kenya.”

“I was not expecting this case to be postponed today, but due to Mwenda’s circumstances, to the judge, the case will be handed tomorrow at 9 am,” she told reporters.

Gatwiri said she remained hopeful that she will reunite with her long missing son.

“So now I’m going to ask God to help our lawyers, Mr. Dick and their partners, who are very much involved in this case, because you know, this case has a lot of government officials, especially lawyers, who are very afraid of it.”

Gatwiri described Mbijiwe as a cheerful son whose company she has missed over the past four years.

“He was my first born, he was everything to my family. So today I feel very sad. I told Honda, that will be respected by the government of Kenya for my son to be released.”