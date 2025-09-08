City Hall, NPS Dismantle Rogue Power Station, Launch Crackdown on Crime, Vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, working jointly with the National Police Service and Kenya Power, has dismantled an illegal electricity distribution hub operating near the National Archives in the Central Business District (CBD).

The rogue station, which had been supplying power to shop owners while tampering with security lighting and CCTV systems, was shut down Monday afternoon at National Archive as a manhunt for its mastermind began.

The team has since unveiled a comprehensive security and infrastructure plan to restore order in the CBD, targeting rampant muggings, vandalism, and power failures caused by sabotage and illegal connections that have plunged large sections of the city into darkness.

The Governor, Nairobi Regional Commander, and Kenya Power emphasized that street lighting is not just an urban service but a vital security necessity.

Measures already underway include securing power feed points, replacing faulty lamps, protecting maintenance crews, and fast-tracking repairs in high-risk areas.

Sakaja further appealed to the national government to help bridge funding gaps while urging the business community to install CCTV cameras and share intelligence.

He warned that vandals and illegal power operators will be pursued without compromise, declaring that Nairobi will not be a safe haven for criminals.