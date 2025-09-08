Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

City Hall, NPS Dismantle Rogue Power Station, Launch Crackdown on Crime, Vandalism

The rogue station, which had been supplying power to shop owners while tampering with security lighting and CCTV systems, was shut down Monday afternoon.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, working jointly with the National Police Service and Kenya Power, has dismantled an illegal electricity distribution hub operating near the National Archives in the Central Business District (CBD).

The rogue station, which had been supplying power to shop owners while tampering with security lighting and CCTV systems, was shut down Monday afternoon at National Archive as a manhunt for its mastermind began.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The team has since unveiled a comprehensive security and infrastructure plan to restore order in the CBD, targeting rampant muggings, vandalism, and power failures caused by sabotage and illegal connections that have plunged large sections of the city into darkness.

The Governor, Nairobi Regional Commander, and Kenya Power emphasized that street lighting is not just an urban service but a vital security necessity.

Measures already underway include securing power feed points, replacing faulty lamps, protecting maintenance crews, and fast-tracking repairs in high-risk areas.

Sakaja further appealed to the national government to help bridge funding gaps while urging the business community to install CCTV cameras and share intelligence.

He warned that vandals and illegal power operators will be pursued without compromise, declaring that Nairobi will not be a safe haven for criminals.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges international community to increase contribution to climate change

The President said Africa is taking bold approaches to climate action by adopting climate positive growth.

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes Sh12mn worth of bhang in Kisumu bust

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 8 – The war against drug trafficking received a massive boost Monday after a high-level NACADA-led multi-agency operation in Ahero, Kisumu...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tea machinery company completes plucking machine trials

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 8 – Tea Machinery Engineering Company Limited (TEMEC) has just concluded field trials of new tea plucking baskets that could offer...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures conviction of man who defiled 14-year old daughter

He was charged with defilement contrary to Section 201(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for reparatory justice for historical injustices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – President William Ruto has called on Africa and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to step up the push for reparatory...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi, Wetangula Mourn Dalmas Otieno as a Distinguished Statesman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have paid glowing tribute to former Rongo MP...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto and Barbados PM Mottley urge UNSC to give urgent guidance on future of Haiti MSS mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley have urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman shoots dead 2 bodaboda riders in Thika road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – A police officer has shot death two motorcycle riders in a confrontation near Makongeni police station in Thika Town...

1 day ago