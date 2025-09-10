China’s top legislature convenes standing committee session

BEIJING — China’s top legislature on Monday started a regular session to review a raft of bills including law drafts and reports.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the committee’s 17th session.

Lawmakers reviewed a slew of draft laws, including a draft atomic energy law, a draft law on public health emergency response, a draft law on national parks and drafts of the environmental code.

They deliberated draft revisions to the Arbitration Law, the Prison Law and the Enterprise Bankruptcy Law, as well as draft amendments to the Cybersecurity Law and the Environmental Protection Tax Law, among others.

Lawmakers reviewed bills on the ratification of an extradition treaty and a judicial assistance treaty with the Republic of Serbia.

They also reviewed a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.