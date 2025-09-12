China, US should work together for world peace, prosperity: Chinese FM – China Daily

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that in this new era, China and the United States should work together for world peace and prosperity, tackle global challenges and shoulder their due responsibilities as major countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while holding a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Wang said to ensure that the two giant ships of China and the United States move forward together without deviating from their courses or losing speed, it is necessary to adhere to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state without compromise.

The recent negative words and deeds from the US side have undermined China’s legitimate rights and interests, interfered in China’s internal affairs, and are detrimental to the improvement and development of China-US relations, said Wang, noting that China clearly opposes such behavior.

He urged the United States to exercise caution in its words and actions, especially on issues concerning China’s core interests such as Taiwan.

China and the United States once fought side by side during World War II to defeat militarism and fascism, while in this new era, the two sides should work together for world peace and prosperity, tackle global challenges and shoulder their due responsibilities as major countries, said Wang.

Both sides believed that the call was timely, necessary and fruitful, and stressed the need to further leverage the strategic leading role of head-of-state diplomacy in China-US relations, properly manage differences, explore practical cooperation, and promote the stable development of bilateral relations.