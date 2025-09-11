China urges the US to cease provocative actions

China’s Ministry of National Defense urged the United States to cease provocative actions infringing upon China’s sovereignty, following the US Navy’s assertion that Chinese statements would not deter US operations.

Jiang Bin, spokesperson of the ministry, said at a news conference on Friday that Huangyan Island is an inherent part of China’s territory, and the US destroyer USS Higgins, without approval from the Chinese government, illegally intruded into the territorial waters of Huangyan Island.

“This action seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty and national security. It also undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea and blatantly violated international law and basic norms of international relations,” he said.

On Wednesday, the destroyer illegally intruded into the waters and was expelled by China’s Navy forces. The incident prompted a statement from the PLA’s Southern Theater Command Navy, to which the US Navy responded by asserting that Chinese statements would not deter US operations.

Jiang added, “China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to this action and has made solemn representations to the US. We demand that the US restrain its front-line forces and immediately cease any infringing and provocative actions against China. The Chinese military remains on high alert, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.”