Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Xi Jinping meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tianjin, North China, on Aug 31, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

China-Turkiye ties serve global south interests, Xi tells Erdogan

Xi called on both countries to grasp the global trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation, and work together to build a global governance system that is more just and equitable.

Published

TIANJIN, China, Sep 1 — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in China’s port city of Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

China and Turkiye are both emerging major countries with a spirit of independence, Xi said, adding that the high-level development of bilateral relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries as well as the common interests of the Global South.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Xi called on both countries to grasp the global trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation, and work together to build a global governance system that is more just and equitable.

President Xi Jinping meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tianjin, North China, on Aug 31, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Noting that next year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Turkiye, Xi said the two sides should take the opportunity to enhance bilateral ties. They should cement political mutual trust, support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, and strengthen cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism and security.

The two countries should deepen practical cooperation and seek new cooperation opportunities in new energy, 5G technology and biomedicine, Xi said. He also called on both sides to strengthen coordination within multilateral frameworks to safeguard international fairness and justice.

Erdogan said Turkiye is ready to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and new energy to drive the robust growth of bilateral relations.

The Turkish side is willing to enhance cooperation with China within the framework of the SCO to contribute to the development and prosperity of the region and the world, Erdogan said, speaking highly of China’s just stance on the Middle East issue.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min’er attended the meeting.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China opposes US removal of semiconductor firms from validated end-user list

Semiconductors are a highly globalized industry that has developed over decades into a deeply interconnected ecosystem shaped by both market forces and business decisions,...

20 minutes ago

Focus on China

China and India pledge to be ‘partners not rivals’

China's President Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the port city of...

14 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Putin and Modi in China for summit overshadowed by trade wars with US

The summit comes as US President Trump has imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, and...

18 hours ago

Focus on China

Reeling from Trump’s tariffs, India and China seek a business reboot

Modi is travelling to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) - a regional body aimed at projecting an alternative worldview to that of...

19 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Rare earths emerge as potential bridge in US-China trade talks

Rare earth elements, a group of 17 critical metals, are crucial for modern technologies spanning from energy to defense, such as electric vehicles, drones,...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China posts historic 1 trillion kWh power consumption in July signaling robust growth

The country's total power consumption reached 1.02 trillion kWh in July, a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent, said the National Energy Administration.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China banks on big data, AI to build for future-oriented industries

Hao Mingjin, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, said that heightened efforts should be made to...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China promises tax, finance reforms to promote services export

In the first half of this year, China's total import and export value of services reached 3.9 trillion yuan ($544.58 billion), up 8 percent...

4 days ago