Li announced that China "will work with the UN to set up a China-UN Global South-South Development Facility and provide $10 million in budgetary support"./China Daily

China sets momentum for global governance reforms to boost multilateralism

Analysts said that China is introducing tangible changes to the world, as it has announced a series of fresh commitments and goals at the UN General Assembly to cover aspects such as the Global Governance Initiative, South-South cooperation, climate change and World Trade Organization negotiations.

BEIJING, China, Sep 29 — While the world has witnessed chaotic moments at the ongoing annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, China has won more support from like-minded countries for upholding multilateralism and upgrading its actions to improve global governance.

Zhang Guihong, director of the Center for the Study of the United Nations and International Organizations at Fudan University, noted that the UN is “a symbol of unity and cooperation” and a multilateral platform on which countries can express their positions.

“This is the first time China has expounded on the GGI on an international stage set by the UN,” he said.

Premier Li Qiang, who delivered a speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, expressed China’s readiness to work with all UN members to uphold the authority of the UN and advocate greater representation and voice of developing countries.

Li announced that China “will work with the UN to set up a China-UN Global South-South Development Facility and provide $10 million in budgetary support”.

China will also partner with the United Nations Development Programme to establish a global center for sustainable development in Shanghai to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

Li made the remarks when elaborating on the GGI, which was proposed by President Xi Jinping at the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” Meeting in Tianjin on Sept 1.

The announcements came amid the grim situation surrounding the gathering of world leaders at the UN headquarters in New York.

The United States revoked or declined to grant visas to some foreign leaders and senior officials who either planned — or had arrived in New York — to attend the UN session, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Abbas made a speech via video on Thursday.

On Friday, dozens of delegates from a number of nations walked out of the General Assembly hall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his speech, marking another major divide over the question of Palestine.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China’s School of International Studies and director of the university’s Institute of International Affairs, said the GGI is not an empty slogan. It marks a “profound understanding of the laws of history and an earnest commitment to the duty to the era”, Wang said.

China “has consistently expressed its willingness to work with the international community to jointly promote the reform and improvement of the global governance system”, he added.

In a video speech made on Wednesday at the United Nations Climate Summit held in New York, President Xi announced that “China will, by 2035, reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 to 10 percent from peak levels”.

On Tuesday, Premier Li delivered a speech at the high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative, which was first proposed by Xi in 2021.

In the past four years, with China’s great efforts, the GDI has mobilized over $23 billion to support the development and revitalization of the Global South, and launched more than 1,800 cooperation projects.

“As a responsible major developing country, China will not seek new special and differential treatment in current and future negotiations at the WTO,” Li said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked China for hosting the high-level meeting on the GDI and said, “We gather as economic uncertainty deepens a fragile outlook, marked by fiscal constraints, geopolitical tensions, unilateral trade measures, growing fragmentation and escalating climate risk.”

Wu Xinbo, dean of Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies, said that while some countries are fueling bloc confrontation and building exclusive cliques, China is pursuing true multilateralism.

“Only genuine multilateralism can motivate and engage the vast majority of countries around the world, pool resources and wisdom, and shape a fair and just international governance system,” he added.


