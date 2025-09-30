China pledges unchanging friendship anchored on ‘real results, good faith’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan has reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to Africa, saying that despite global shifts, China’s principle of “sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith” in engaging with the continent will remain unchanged.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Nairobi, Ambassador Guo stressed that the original aspiration of China and Africa working hand in hand remains firm.

“No matter how the international landscape changes, China’s principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith toward Africa will never change. The original aspiration of China and Africa working hand in hand will never change,” she said.

Guo noted that President William Ruto’s state visit to Beijing in April strengthened bilateral relations, with the two heads of state agreeing to elevate ties into a China–Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.

That visit resulted in the signing of 20 cooperation agreements and a joint statement pledging to make the partnership a model for China–Africa relations and solidarity among Global South nations.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which Guo described as the strongest period in China–Africa ties.

She highlighted President Xi Jinping’s announcement of zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of tariff lines for 53 African countries, including Kenya, adding that both sides are working to implement the measure soon.

“China will work with Kenya to ensure the zero-tariff measures take effect at an early date so that our peoples can benefit sooner from our cooperation,” Guo said.

The envoy also pointed to growing cultural and tourism exchanges, noting the rising number of Chinese tourists visiting Kenya, and praised the “friendship that endures as Mount Kenya.”

Representing the Kenyan government, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi commended China’s role in supporting Africa’s infrastructure, governance, and technological development through FOCAC.

He disclosed that a Kenyan delegation is currently in Beijing negotiating preferential trade arrangements under the framework, which he said could provide much-needed stability amid global trade volatility.

“This is critical for us, critical for Africa, bearing in mind that we are seeing a lot of volatility in the trading arena,” Mudavadi said.

“Africa requires predictable, reliable, and consistent trade arrangements with its partners. The message is that we must stop dependency on aid as a continent.”

Mudavadi added that Kenya is prioritizing key projects agreed during President Ruto’s Beijing visit, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to Malaba, as well as the expansion of key road corridors to boost regional trade.

He further emphasized the importance of multilateralism, warning that undermining it poses serious risks to global peace and cooperation.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and private sector leaders.