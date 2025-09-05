China, North Korea vow to consolidate ties folloing Xi-Kim talks

BEIJING, China, Sep 5 — President Xi Jinping reaffirmed on Thursday China’s commitment to maintaining, consolidating and developing its relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, saying that this position will never change no matter how the international situation evolves.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Kim arrived in the Chinese capital on Tuesday to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

This marks his first visit to China since early 2019, and also the first time since becoming the top leader of the DPRK that Kim has appeared alongside more than 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, when they attended the grand military parade on Wednesday in Beijing.

“I feel pleased to meet with you again after six years,” Xi said, recalling his state visit to the neighboring country in June 2019, during which he had felt a closeness as with family members between the two countries.

Xi said Kim’s attendance at the commemoration demonstrated the DPRK’s firm commitment to safeguarding the victorious outcome of World War II, and also provided an important opportunity for the two parties and countries to further advance their friendly and cooperative relations.

China will, as always, support the DPRK in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and in opening new prospects for its socialist cause, Xi said.

He expressed Beijing’s readiness to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication with Pyongyang, deepen exchanges of experience in party and state governance, enhance mutual understanding and friendship, and promote closer interactions at all levels as well as practical cooperation in various fields.

Xi noted that in the face of unprecedented global challenges, he has successively put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, all of which have received active support and response from the DPRK.

He called on the two countries to strengthen strategic coordination in international and regional affairs to safeguard their common interests.

On the Korean Peninsula issue, Xi said China has always upheld an objective and fair position and stands ready to continue working with the DPRK to safeguard peace and stability on the peninsula.

Kim said he was filled with deep feelings to be meeting with Xi again after six years.

“Over these six years, China has undergone tremendous changes and development, which has left a strong impression on me. What I feel even more profoundly, however, is the enduring friendship between the peoples of the DPRK and China that has never changed,” he said, noting that no matter how the world situation may evolve, the friendship will remain forever.

He also reaffirmed that the DPRK will continue to firmly support China’s position on issues concerning its core interests, and support China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kim also expressed gratitude to China for its long-standing, unswerving support and assistance for the cause of socialism in the DPRK.

Kim added that his country is willing to maintain close exchanges between the two parties and governments at all levels and deepen mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation to deliver more tangible results, among other things.

He said the DPRK appreciates China’s fair position on the Korean Peninsula issue and stands ready to continue strengthening coordination with China at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms to safeguard their common and fundamental interests.

Accompanying Kim on the visit were DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and senior officials from key departments of both the WPK Central Committee and the DPRK government.

On Thursday evening, Xi had a chat over tea with Kim and hosted a banquet in his honor.

