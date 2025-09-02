China hails key outcomes from Xi’s Shanghai Summit with foreign leaders

BEIJING, China, Aug 2 — Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 in Tianjin concluded with substantial outcomes that will advance the regional grouping’s high-quality development and provide guidance for global cooperation.

Speaking at a joint news conference with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Wang noted that the gathering was the fifth SCO summit hosted by China and the largest in scale to date.

He said President Xi Jinping’s proposal of the Global Governance Initiative offers fresh Chinese wisdom and practical solutions to strengthen and improve the global governance system, making important contributions to international peace and sustainable development.

As the world undergoes profound changes unseen in a century, Wang said that the initiative comes at a critical time, when questions about what kind of global governance system should be built, and how it should be reformed and improved, have become matters of urgent concern for the international community.

He pledged that China is ready to work with other SCO countries to take the lead in advancing the initiative, launching demonstrative cooperation and contributing to global governance reform.

Regarding the SCO development strategy for the next decade, which was adopted at the summit, Wang said it sets a clear direction and lays a foundation for the organization’s long-term growth.

Shanghai Spirit

It emphasizes that the SCO member states will continue to uphold the Shanghai Spirit, pursue mutually beneficial cooperation and support each other’s development, thereby contributing to the building of a multipolar world, he noted.

On security, Wang said four SCO security centers were inaugurated to strengthen the members’ capacity to address emerging threats and challenges and to more effectively safeguard regional peace and stability.

Noting that China first proposed the establishment of an SCO development bank more than a decade ago, Wang said that the summit in Tianjin officially launched the process. The bank, he said, will provide the Eurasian region with a new multilateral cooperation platform, strongly supporting infrastructure development and socioeconomic progress across SCO countries.

Wang added that SCO reform also made headway with the decision to merge the observer state and dialogue partner mechanisms into a single SCO partner mechanism, in a bid to foster a more streamlined structure, closer collaboration and more efficient operations.

Expanded Summit

The admission of Laos as a dialogue partner at the summit expanded the SCO family to 27 countries. During the summit, Pakistan and Armenia also announced the establishment of diplomatic ties, which Wang described as a vivid demonstration of the Shanghai Spirit in action.

Yermekbayev said that China’s presidency represents a crucial stage in the SCO’s development, adding that under China’s initiatives, the organization is set to enter a new phase of sustainable growth across all areas of cooperation.

He expressed appreciation for the comprehensive and forward-looking proposals put forward by China, calling them vital to the organization’s long-term progress.

