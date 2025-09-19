Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Australia's booth during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Sept 10. ZHANG WEI/CHINA DAILY

CHINA DAILY

China, Australia vow to strengthen trade connections

Nearly 40 representatives from government, business, academia, media and cultural sectors gathered in Beijing for the ninth meeting of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue, co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs and the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations.

Published

BEIJING, China, Sep 19 — China and Australia vowed on Thursday to boost trade ties and expand cooperation on climate action and global challenges during a high-level dialogue, marking fresh momentum in stabilizing and advancing bilateral relations.

Nearly 40 representatives from government, business, academia, media and cultural sectors gathered in Beijing for the ninth meeting of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue, co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs and the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations. The dialogue is the only track 1.5 mechanism between the two countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Li Zhaoxing, head of the Chinese delegation and honorary president of CPIFA, said the two countries should continue to view each other as partners, ensure that cooperation remains “the mainstay of the relationship,” and manage differences appropriately.

Citing the principle of mutual benefit, Li noted that China has been Australia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, with Australia’s cumulative trade surplus with China surpassing $600 billion between 2014 and 2024 — its largest with any country.

At a time of growing global uncertainty, he said, China is committed to promoting global governance based on consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and stands ready to work with Australia to build a fairer and more equitable international order.

The dialogue was the first major engagement between senior figures from both countries since Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to China in July.

“Direct engagement between Australia and China is fundamental to a constructive relationship. It enables opportunities to be harnessed and differences to be addressed and managed,” said Craig Emerson, head of the Australian delegation and a former trade minister.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, he highlighted the complementarity of the two economies, noting that since 2015, Australia’s exports of goods and services to China have more than doubled, while Chinese exports to Australia have risen by 80 percent.

“By talking candidly, directly and regularly, we continue the stabilization of the Australia-China relationship. This matters obviously not just to Australia and China, but to the region as a whole,” Emerson said.

“Today’s meeting is an example of what we should be doing. Despite different geographies, cultures and political systems, China and Australia remain core trading partners committed to bringing prosperity to our peoples,” said Warwick Smith, a former Australian federal minister.

“China’s economy is very resilient, and Australia’s economy is strongly complementary to it. Our cooperation has long focused on coal, iron ore, liquefied natural gas, education and tourism, which will continue. But future growth will increasingly come from services, advanced technologies, aged care and other sectors of the service economy,” he said, underscoring the vast potential for bilateral cooperation.

Long Guoqiang, vice-president of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said China’s pursuit of high-quality development will generate new opportunities for Australia and the world.

“The upgrading of China’s consumption and industrial structures will offer a larger and more advanced market, while further opening-up will create new investment opportunities,” Long said.

David Shankey, CEO of Australia’s Net Zero Economy Agency, noted that climate action was an area of shared interest, where both countries can exchange technologies and expertise.

In July, Beijing and Canberra agreed to establish a new policy dialogue on steel decarbonization. Green iron, Shankey said, represents one of the most complementary areas given that Australia is a major iron ore supplier to China. Strengthening cooperation in this technology, he said, would further support the bilateral relationship.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China confident more countries will join its alliance against online fraud

China's Assistant Public Security Minister Liu Zhongyi invited international organizations, such as Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, to participate...

2 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s state-owned enterprises register strong growth contributing 10tn yuan in taxes

SOEs have vigorously promoted layout optimization and structural adjustment, focusing on strategic security, industry leadership, national economy and people's livelihood, and public services.

24 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi says resolve to build strong nation strengthened after V-Day parade

Xi emphasized that the commemorations were solemn, grand, inspiring and motivating, further promoting the great spirit of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression,...

1 day ago

Top stories

What Nairobi Can Learn from China’s Hawker Model

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Beijing’s sidewalks looked much like Tom Mboya Street at dusk. But instead of relying on endless crackdowns, Chinese...

1 day ago

Headlines

Deal is done to keep TikTok in the US, says Trump

The social media platform, which is run by Chinese company ByteDance, was told it had to sell its US operations or risk being shut...

2 days ago

Top stories

Beijing Subway Powers Ahead as World’s Largest Urban Rail Network

Beijing’s subway is part of a broader metro expansion across China, now operating in 54 cities with a combined length of 10,945.6 kilometres as...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Huge potential seen in Sino-South African space ties – China Daily

Wang Yanan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, said that China wants to maintain and deepen its communications, exchanges and cooperation with other countries...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, US reach basic consensus on TikTok – China Daily

Beijing has made it clear that it will not pursue any deal that compromises China's core principles, the interests of Chinese companies, or international...

3 days ago