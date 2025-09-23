China, ASEAN prosecutors to step up corruption fight

BEIJING, China, Sep 23 — Chinese prosecutors will step up cooperation with their counterparts in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to fight corruption and cross-border money laundering, in order to counter new crime challenges and boost regional security, China’s top prosecutor said on Monday.

Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate Ying Yong made the remarks in an exclusive interview with China Daily ahead of the 15th China-ASEAN Prosecutors-General Conference, which is scheduled to open in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Since its launch in 2004, the conference has focused on pressing regional security challenges, adjusting its themes in response to changing crime patterns. It began with tackling transnational organized crimes, terrorism, drug trafficking and human trafficking, and has since expanded its scope to include smuggling, anti-corruption work and asset recovery.

In recent years, the agenda has covered emerging crimes such as transnational telecom fraud, cyber gambling, financial crimes and money laundering. The theme of this year’s conference will focus on combating money laundering, corruption and asset recovery in the technological age.

Ying said the themes “reflect the ongoing deepening of judicial and prosecutorial cooperation between China and ASEAN member states, as well as joint efforts made to tackle transnational crimes and emerging offenses”.

“Regardless of how the themes change, they always aim to meet the most urgent regional security needs,” he added.

According to the SPP, corruption and money laundering are often closely linked, making them priority areas for joint efforts. Money acquired through corrupt means is frequently hidden or transferred using laundering methods, it said, noting that money laundering provides financial channels for corrupt activities, undermining economic order and social fairness.

New forms of corruption

Ying said that Chinese prosecutors have always maintained a tough stance against corruption. From January 2024 to June 2025, more than 39,000 people have been indicted for duty-related crimes, including 8,050 involving key sectors such as finance, energy, State-owned enterprises and infrastructure, he said.

Prosecutors have been on alert for new forms of corruption such as shadow shareholding, fake investments and options fraud, Ying said.

The crackdown on graft offenders has intensified, particularly against those offering large bribes, repeatedly engaging in bribery, or bribing multiple people, he said, adding that 4,698 people were prosecuted in such cases between January last year and June this year.

“We’ve released details of notable corruption cases in the fields of finance, grain purchase and mineral resources, to serve as a warning to these industries and urge them to improve their management systems,” Ying said. “Additionally, we’ve contributed to international anti-corruption initiatives and the recovery of illicit assets.”

Last year, prosecutors sought confiscation of illegal gains acquired by 12 suspects of embezzlement and bribery who had either fled or died. Qu Jianling, a suspect who had been on the run for 27 years, was approved for prosecution after she was brought back to China.

While strengthening the fight against corruption, prosecutors have also focused on challenges tied to money laundering.

“With the rapid evolution of new technologies, such as big data, cloud computing, blockchain and artificial intelligence, money laundering is increasingly witnessing novel methods and becoming more frequent and intertwined with other offenses,” Ying said.

According to the top prosecutor, some criminals use the anonymity and quick-exchange leverage of virtual currencies to move funds through overseas trading platforms, making their activities more concealed, deceptive and complex, while others use underground banks and similar channels to transfer money abroad, evading regulators.

Money laundering

Money laundering is often linked with drug trafficking, organized crime, financial fraud and corruption, he said, emphasizing that “this interconnection severely disrupts regulatory order and poses threats to economic security and social stability”.

In response, the SPP and other relevant authorities jointly issued judicial interpretations to establish legal standards for tackling new forms of money laundering, including underground banking and virtual asset transactions. From 2022 to 2024, annual prosecutions for money laundering offenses rose by more than 11 percent.

Ying said that since 2022, the SPP has worked with some other departments, including the People’s Bank of China and the Ministry of Public Security, on a campaign against money laundering, strengthening collaboration in clue transfer, information sharing and early warning systems.

“We’ve also actively participated in global anti-money laundering efforts by sending prosecutors to attend meetings of international organizations, such as the Financial Action Task Force, with strong participation in drafting international rules,” he said.

Prosecutors have also boosted public awareness through case studies and legal education, building stronger resistance to money laundering, he said.

Ying urged prosecutors to use the China-ASEAN Prosecutors-General Conference to deepen exchanges on corruption and money laundering, strengthening practical cooperation to support peace, stability and development in the region.

Since its start, the conference has released joint declarations and signed bilateral cooperation documents, identifying key areas for combating transnational crimes and outlining procedures such as cross-border investigations, evidence exchange and the delivery of judicial documents.

