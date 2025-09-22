Connect with us

Charlene is President William Ruto's daughter.

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto drops criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Charlene Ruto has formally dropped the criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms following a contested book.

This is after a consent was presented before Milimani Magistrate Robinson Ondieki on Monday, filed under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Article 159(2)(c) of the Constitution, which encourage alternative dispute resolution.

“That the accused offered an apology,which the complainant has accepted, leading to the resolution of the matter,” it read.

Charlene Ruto accused Elijah of “misusing” her name by writing the book without first seeking permission from her.

Elijah was arrested and charged with impersonation over the book titled Beyond the Name: Charlene Ruto and the Youth Uprising.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

