Charcoal vendor robbed at gunpoint in Sh200,000 heist

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 18 – Detectives arrested a robbery-with-violence suspect who staged a gunpoint heist against a charcoal vendor, making away with Sh200,000 in Mukurweini Sub-County.

The 49-year-old suspect, was apprehended following a complaint lodged by the victim, a charcoal dealer who reported being violently robbed in Nguyoini area.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the vendor, who operates a charcoal business in Mukurweini town, was lured by the suspect under the guise of a lucrative deal.

Posing as a customer, the suspect informed him that a friend required 20 sacks of charcoal. Although the trader had insufficient stock, he quickly mobilised his suppliers to meet the demand.

“Once the charcoal had been sourced, the unsuspecting vendor was ambushed by a numberless vehicle. The suspect, together with his accomplices, forced the victim into the vehicle, where he was assaulted and coerced at gunpoint to surrender his account PIN. The gang then withdrew Sh200,000 from his account,” read a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

After the robbery, the victim was held at gunpoint by a female accomplice before the vehicle sped off towards Mukurweini.

Moments later, a motorcycle picked up the armed woman., disappearing in the same direction, leaving the victim lying helpless on the ground.