Campaign period for Nov 27 by-elections to run Oct 8–Nov 24: IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set the campaign period for the upcoming November 27 by-elections, running from October 8 to November 24.

Campaign activities will be allowed daily between 7am and 6pm across all electoral areas, the commission confirmed in a communiqué on Wednesday.

“The campaign period for purposes of the Thursday, 27th November 2025 by-elections shall commence on Wednesday, 8th October 2025, and cease on Monday, 24th November 2025, being 48 hours before the by-election day,” said IEBC chairman Erastus Edung.

“An independent candidate is expected to submit to the Commission the names of their agents at least 14 days before the date of the by-elections to facilitate the processing of their details and training.”

According to Edung, any campaigning outside the stipulated hours will be considered a violation of electoral regulations.

Candidates intending to run independently are required to submit their preferred name and symbol to the commission by September 17, using the prescribed Forms 11N and TIP in both electronic and printed format.

Approved symbols will be published in the Gazette at least 14 days before nominations.

The nomination and registration of candidates, both independent and party-affiliated, will take place on October 8 and 9.

Senate candidates must present at least 2,000 supporters’ details, National Assembly aspirants need 1,000, and County Assembly contenders require 500 supporters’ details, including copies of their ID cards.

Campaigning is set to commence immediately after the nomination period and conclude 48 hours before election day.

Additionally, candidates must submit their agents’ names at least 14 days before the polls, and all participants are required to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct until elected officials are sworn in.

IEBC is expected to roll out the by-elections in November, with the first batch of vacant seats, gazetted on August 8, covering 16 ward positions, including Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), and Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet).

The second batch, set for gazettement on August 11, includes the Baringo Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies: Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja;as well as the Kabuchai/Chwele Ward in Bungoma County.