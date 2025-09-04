CAJ, IPOA forge joint strategy to address citizens’ complaints, strengthen oversight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4– The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) have announced plans for a collaborative approach to resolving citizens’ complaints on public service delivery and grievances involving the police.

In a joint statement issued after a high-level meeting in Nairobi, the two independent institutions said they had agreed on a coordinated framework to enhance accountability, improve service delivery, and promote fair administration of justice.

The meeting was co-chaired by CAJ Chairperson Charles Dulo and IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan, with the participation of Commissioners and Chief Executives from both bodies, including IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi and CAJ CEO Mercy Wambua.

Among the key resolutions was the establishment of a joint, countrywide programme aimed at raising awareness among citizens and police officers on the institutions’ constitutional mandates.

“Emphasising the need for a close working relationship between the two institutions to advance their mandates, the Chairpersons resolved on modalities for effective resolution of complaints, including through referral arrangements of complaints of each institution,” read a joint statement.

This initiative, the leaders said, will improve citizens’ satisfaction and bolster public confidence in governance and policing systems.

Recognising resource limitations and their limited presence in the counties, the institutions pledged to embrace technology and explore automation of services.

They also plan to set up desks in Huduma Centres across the country to make their services more accessible.

In addition, CAJ and IPOA committed to sharing data and working jointly in monitoring upcoming police recruitment exercises and by-elections, as well as overseeing public order management.

Civic education programmes will also form part of their joint activities.