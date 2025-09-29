Connect with us

While some fishermen suspect pollution or oxygen depletion in the lake, others fear the incident could point to a larger environmental problem/COURTESY

County News

Cage fish farmers wake up to mass fish deaths at Lake Victoria’s Dunga Beach

The mass deaths, which mainly affected cage fish farmers, saw fish estimated at about five months littered across the shoreline, with locals worried about possible contamination.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 29 — Cage fishermen at Dunga Beach on Lake Victoria are counting heavy losses after thousands of dead fish were discovered floating in the waters on Monday morning, triggering alarm among residents.

While some fishermen suspect pollution or oxygen depletion in the lake, others fear the incident could point to a larger environmental problem.

Developing story…

