CA Revokes licences of 42 TV Stations over regulatory non-Compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has revoked the broadcasting licences of 42 television stations across the country, citing regulatory non-compliance.

In a Gazette Notice No. 12987 dated August 22, 2025, CA Director-General David Mugonyi announced that the affected stations will cease operations within seven days of the notice, with all resources held under the licences reverting to the Authority.

“NOTICE is given pursuant to the provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, (Cap. 411), that the Communications Authority of Kenya shall revoke the postal licences of the following service providers within seven (7) days from the date of this Gazette Notice,” Mugonyi said.

The stations whose licences have been withdrawn include Apple Truth Television Network, Metropol TV, Corporate Media TV, DG TV, Doxa TV, Dunamis KTV, Masai TV, Ezra Christian TV, Fanaka TV, Faith Estate TV, Talent TV, Champion TV, ILM TV, NAI TV, The Mirror Television, Ziwa TV, Kingdom Ambassadors TV, Uboro TV, Kokwo Television and Bulsho TV.

Others are; Manifestation TV, Mount Kenya TV, Pillar TV, Tourism and Wildlife TV (Safari Channel), Ongatet Television Network, Mbugi TV, Safina TV, Shakaal Television, Sugan TV, Tama TV, Sawa Television, The Word Music TV, Thstone Television, Thjiwe TV, Tem TV, Ukweli TV, Value TV, Wananchi TV, 009 TV, Ability TV, Ace TV, and Superflex Television.

According to the Authority, once the revocation takes effect, the stations will no longer be authorized to operate or provide any broadcasting services in Kenya.

The CA regularly reviews licences issued to broadcasters and other communication service providers to ensure compliance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act (Cap. 411), as well as licensing conditions.

Stations found in breach of these requirements face suspension or withdrawal of their licences.