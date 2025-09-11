Buzeki Joins United Democratic Alliance Ahead of 2027 Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – Businessman turned politician Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki, has officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the country gears up for the 2027 General Elections.

His entry into UDA is expected to bolster the party’s influence in Uasin Gishu and the North Rift Valley region, as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of 2027.

Speaking during the official reception ceremony, Buzeki expressed confidence in the party’s leadership and vision for the country.

Buzeki who has been a longtime critic of President Ruto, lauded the head of state for what he termed transformative leadership.

“I have made this decision after deep reflection and consultation with the people. UDA represents the aspirations of many Kenyans, and I am ready to walk this journey together as we prepare for 2027,” he said.

The businessman has successfully vied for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat, losing narrowly to Jackson Mandago in 2017 and later to Jonathan Bii in 2022, when he contested as an independent.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar welcomed Buzeki with pledges of unity and reiterated their commitment to strengthening UDA’s national presence.

The Secretary General extended a warm welcome to Buzeki in the UDA Party, emphasizing the Party’s commitment to unity and leadership as essential elements in rejecting exclusionary politics.

He highlighted that UDA will persist in implementing a governance framework characterized by an issue-based and citizen-centric political culture that encompasses all.

The Secretary General said “the President, H.E Dr. William Samoei Ruto is driving a profound economic reorientation, a paradigm shift from the economic accumulation model that creates wealth in the hands of a select few.”

Hassan further added that the President is dedicated to fostering a unified nation in which leadership is attained through transformative initiatives that are both inclusive and ideologically grounded, devoid of sectarianism and parochialism.

By Faith Masita