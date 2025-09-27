Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Body of Kenyan officer killed in Haiti road crash repatriated Friday night

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The body of Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, a Kenyan police officer who died in a road accident while serving with the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, arrived in Nairobi on Friday night.

The solemn reception at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was led by the Commandant of the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus, Isaac Alimaa, SAIG, alongside senior police officers, family members, and colleagues.

Nzuve’s mother, Serah Nzuve, was present to receive her son’s remains.

Corporal Nzuve lost his life on September 1 in a road traffic accident in Haiti, where Kenyan officers are leading an international mission to stabilize the Caribbean nation.

His death came just months after another Kenyan officer deployed to the mission was killed in an ambush in Artibonite Department on March 25.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) expressed “deepest and most heartfelt condolences” to Nzuve’s family, friends, and colleagues, pledging continued support as they mourn the fallen officer.

“Kenya remains dedicated to achieving the mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti in full compliance with international law,” the statement added, underlining the country’s commitment despite the losses.

Following the reception, Nzuve’s body was transferred to Chiromo Mortuary for preservation. Burial arrangements will be communicated after consultations with the family.

Among those present at JKIA were the Commandant of the RDU, Aggrey Shamala, AIG; the Director of Medical Services for the APS, Lilian Kanini, AIG; the Chief of Staff for the APS, Haron Nthiga, AIG; and the NPS Spokesperson, Muchiri Nyaga, AIG.

NPS said colleagues will remember Nzuve as a courageous and dedicated officer who gave his all in service to the nation.

