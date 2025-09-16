Connect with us

Blocked Access Roads Blamed for Delayed Response in Diani Fires

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – The South Coast Residents Association has called on the Urban Planning Department to enforce zoning regulations more rigorously and ensure that all development approvals align with existing urban plans.

This follows a devastating inferno that destroyed multiple homes and displaced several families.

According to the Residents Association, most members of the local community have been left shaken, highlighting both human vulnerability and deep-rooted infrastructure failures.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Chairman George Mokaya Swanya noted that the incident exposed a more alarming issue: obstructed public access roads.

He stated that emergency responders faced significant delays in reaching the affected areas due to illegal road blockages created by certain private developers.

In a statement, Swanya made an urgent appeal to the Diani Municipality Management to prioritize the identification, mapping, and official marking (beaconing) of all public access roads in the region.

He emphasized that these roads serve as critical emergency lifelines and must be protected accordingly.

“We will continue to advocate for responsible development, transparent planning, and the enforcement of regulations that safeguard our community,” Swanya said, urging residents to stay vigilant and report any illegal encroachments.

Swanya also cited the uncontrolled burning of garbage in open spaces as the most pressing fire hazard currently facing the area. He described it as a “singular and avoidable threat” that requires immediate action from both local authorities and the public.

“Let this moment be a turning point—not only in recovery but in reinforcing the infrastructure and governance our community deserves,” he added.

The Residents Association is expected to hold further consultations with local authorities and stakeholders in the coming days to address both emergency preparedness and long-term urban planning.



