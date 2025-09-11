Connect with us

Bhang Worth Sh5mn Seized in University Hostels in Homa Bay as crackdown uncovers cartel targeting students

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Sep 11 — A major NACADA drug bust in Homa Bay County has exposed the alarming infiltration of narcotics into university student hostels, with authorities seizing bhang worth an estimated Sh5 million in a sting operation early this week.

The coordinated raid, carried out by a multi-agency team comprising officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), and a specialised unit of the Administration Police, targeted Jaacf Kodongo Estate — an area known to host a large population of university students.

Alongside the massive bhang haul, officers also recovered assorted cigarettes, including Oris and Supermatch brands, valued at approximately Sh100,000.

Two suspects were also arrested during the operation.

“This operation is a clear warning to drug traffickers exploiting young Kenyans. We are closing in on you,” said NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa.

“We will not allow our universities, institutions meant to nurture talent and shape the future, to be turned into breeding grounds for addiction and crime.”

The operation is part of a broader, ongoing crackdown across the Country, aimed at dismantling drug cartels that have taken root in residential areas close to campuses.

NACADA revealed that more raids are scheduled in known hotspots countrywide.The sting comes in the wake of a recently released NACADA report that paints a grim picture of drug abuse among university students in Kenya.

According to the findings, over 30% of university students have admitted to using cannabis, while nearly 40% reported regular use of alcohol and tobacco products. Alarmingly, the report also found that access to narcotics on or near university premises has significantly increased in the past three years.

“The statistics are not just numbers, they are a red flag. This is a national crisis. We must act decisively, or we risk losing a generation to drugs,” warned Dr. Omerikwa.

“To those pushing these substances into our learning institutions, your days are numbered.”

Local authorities have assured continued surveillance and public cooperation to root out the network behind the narcotics.

As investigations intensify, law enforcement urges students and residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

