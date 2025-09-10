Beijing slams Washington’s treatment of Chinese students – China Daily

China blasted the United States on Friday for frequent discriminatory, politically-motivated, and selective law enforcement against Chinese students, vowing to continue to take measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its citizens traveling to the US.

Recently, some Chinese students were subjected to unfair treatment when entering the US. They were taken into small black rooms for prolonged interrogation, some for over 70 hours, and repeatedly questioned on issues unrelated to the purpose of their travel to the US.

Some even had their visas revoked and denied entry on the unsubstantiated grounds of “potential harm to US national security”.

Such actions have severely infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, impeded normal people-to-people exchanges, and seriously undermined the atmosphere of China-US cultural and educational cooperation, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing.

After each such event, China had immediately launched solemn representations with the US, expressing strong dissatisfaction and urging Washington to investigate and correct its mistaken behaviors thoroughly, Mao said.

“China will not allow any Chinese citizen traveling to the US to be subjected to unfair treatment at any time or in any place,” she said.

The US should stop such unwarranted interrogations, harassment, and deportations targeting Chinese students and scholars, she added.