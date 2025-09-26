Beijing calls for stronger voice of justice at the UN

BEIJING, China, Sep 26 — Premier Li Qiang has reaffirmed China’s support for the United Nations playing a greater role in international affairs, and highlighted the importance of implementing the Global Governance Initiative to promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system amid mounting uncertainty and instability in the world.

Li made the remarks on Wednesday when he had separate meetings in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock.

The premier is in New York for the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

While meeting with Guterres, Li noted that over the past 80 years, the UN has played an irreplaceable role in maintaining peace and security, promoting economic and social development and safeguarding human rights.

China will, as always, firmly uphold the UN’s status and authority, and support countries in making full use of the UN as a platform to strengthen dialogue and cooperation and take coordinated and effective actions, he said.

Li warned that at present, unilateralism and protectionism are undermining the world economy and seriously hindering the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He called on the international community, especially the Global South, to raise a stronger voice of justice, and jointly oppose bullying and hegemony to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries.

Guterres expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping for delivering an important video address at the UN Climate Summit.

Guterres said that the UN highly values and looks forward to strengthening its cooperation with China to firmly uphold multilateralism, safeguard the UN Charter and international fairness and justice, and promote the cause of global development.

During his meeting with Baerbock, Li expressed China’s firm commitment to upholding the authority and the role of the UN, saying that Beijing supports building the UN into a more effective and pragmatic international body through reform efforts to enhance its quality and performance.

He said that China is willing to enhance coordination and communication with the UN and other parties to jointly implement the initiative, promote the development of a more just and equitable global governance system, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Baerbock said that China has always been a strong and steadfast supporter of the UN, playing a leading role in promoting global development and addressing global challenges.

Noting that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 is unambiguous about Taiwan, she said that the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

On Wednesday, Li also met separately in New York with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chair of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates.

During his meeting with von der Leyen, Li said that both sides should enhance mutual trust, treat each other with sincerity, honor commitments and uphold the principle of seeking common ground while shelving differences.

It is hoped that the EU will honor its commitment to keeping trade and investment markets open, adhere to fair competition and World Trade Organization rules, and avoid politicizing economic and trade issues or overstretching the concept of security, he said.

Li called on both sides to better safeguard the common interests of China, the EU and the wider international community, and contribute to the stability and certainty of the world.

The EU is willing to actively implement the consensus reached during this year’s China-EU leaders’ meeting, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and achieve new cooperation outcomes in areas such as trade and investment, environmental protection and development aid, von der Leyen said.

While meeting with Gates, Li expressed hope that Gates and the Gates Foundation will play a role in the continued deepening of exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States for more practical results.

He said that the sound and stable development of China-US relations benefits not only the two countries but also the world at large.

With mounting global challenges, both countries should maintain close cooperation, strengthen and improve global governance, and jointly promote global stability, development and prosperity, Li said.

Calling US-China ties one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world today, Gates pledged that both he and the foundation will make efforts to promote closer communication and cooperation between the two countries and jointly address global challenges.