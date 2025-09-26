Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Premier Li Qiang meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, the United States, on Wednesday. WANG ZHUANGFEI/CHINA DAILY

CHINA DAILY

Beijing calls for stronger voice of justice at the UN

Li made the remarks on Wednesday when he had separate meetings in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock.

Published

BEIJING, China, Sep 26 — Premier Li Qiang has reaffirmed China’s support for the United Nations playing a greater role in international affairs, and highlighted the importance of implementing the Global Governance Initiative to promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system amid mounting uncertainty and instability in the world.

Li made the remarks on Wednesday when he had separate meetings in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The premier is in New York for the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

While meeting with Guterres, Li noted that over the past 80 years, the UN has played an irreplaceable role in maintaining peace and security, promoting economic and social development and safeguarding human rights.

China will, as always, firmly uphold the UN’s status and authority, and support countries in making full use of the UN as a platform to strengthen dialogue and cooperation and take coordinated and effective actions, he said.

Li warned that at present, unilateralism and protectionism are undermining the world economy and seriously hindering the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He called on the international community, especially the Global South, to raise a stronger voice of justice, and jointly oppose bullying and hegemony to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries.

Guterres expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping for delivering an important video address at the UN Climate Summit.

Guterres said that the UN highly values and looks forward to strengthening its cooperation with China to firmly uphold multilateralism, safeguard the UN Charter and international fairness and justice, and promote the cause of global development.

During his meeting with Baerbock, Li expressed China’s firm commitment to upholding the authority and the role of the UN, saying that Beijing supports building the UN into a more effective and pragmatic international body through reform efforts to enhance its quality and performance.

He said that China is willing to enhance coordination and communication with the UN and other parties to jointly implement the initiative, promote the development of a more just and equitable global governance system, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Baerbock said that China has always been a strong and steadfast supporter of the UN, playing a leading role in promoting global development and addressing global challenges.

Noting that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 is unambiguous about Taiwan, she said that the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

On Wednesday, Li also met separately in New York with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chair of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates.

During his meeting with von der Leyen, Li said that both sides should enhance mutual trust, treat each other with sincerity, honor commitments and uphold the principle of seeking common ground while shelving differences.

It is hoped that the EU will honor its commitment to keeping trade and investment markets open, adhere to fair competition and World Trade Organization rules, and avoid politicizing economic and trade issues or overstretching the concept of security, he said.

Li called on both sides to better safeguard the common interests of China, the EU and the wider international community, and contribute to the stability and certainty of the world.

The EU is willing to actively implement the consensus reached during this year’s China-EU leaders’ meeting, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and achieve new cooperation outcomes in areas such as trade and investment, environmental protection and development aid, von der Leyen said.

While meeting with Gates, Li expressed hope that Gates and the Gates Foundation will play a role in the continued deepening of exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States for more practical results.

He said that the sound and stable development of China-US relations benefits not only the two countries but also the world at large.

With mounting global challenges, both countries should maintain close cooperation, strengthen and improve global governance, and jointly promote global stability, development and prosperity, Li said.

Calling US-China ties one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world today, Gates pledged that both he and the foundation will make efforts to promote closer communication and cooperation between the two countries and jointly address global challenges.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China urges cooperation to boost global digital trade

Highlighting that technological innovation is a key driver of digital trade development, Wang said that more efforts should be made to accelerate breakthroughs in...

4 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Ancient skull in China’s Hubei may rewrite human family tree, scientists say

The reanalysis further pushes back the divergence time of modern humans — Homo sapiens — whose ancestors are estimated to have lived in Africa...

4 hours ago

Featured

Inside the living heritage of China’s Buyi people: Papercutting, painting, and indigo cloth

In a remote village on the outskirts of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou Province, a delegation of Kenyan journalists was welcomed into Lu's workshop...

1 day ago

World

China roots for advancement of 2030 agenda for sustainable development

Li made the remarks while addressing the High-Level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative, one of the events held by China during his five-day...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China won’t seek special treatment in WTO pacts

The country has made significant contributions to achieving multiple WTO negotiation outcomes and advancing freer and more convenient global trade.

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi announces China’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions to beef up climate response

Xi stressed the importance of deepening cooperation, adding that international coordination in green technologies and industries should be strengthened to address the shortfall in...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing visit by US lawmakers expands dialogue

The trip, led by US Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, is the first delegation of House lawmakers...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China weighs more off days for work, school to unlock services-led growth

The government is now encouraging elementary and secondary schools to explore the establishment of spring and autumn breaks, linking increased student leisure time to...

2 days ago