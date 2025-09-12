Connect with us

BOTTOM-UP

Banks, Universities, and State Agencies skip Nyeri Agricultural Show Citing govt e-Procurement confusion

Notable absentees from this year’s exhibition include the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), and other institutions that have traditionally been consistent exhibitors at the annual event.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – The 2025 Central Region Agricultural Show in Nyeri has suffered a major setback following the withdrawal of key participants, including multinational companies, banks, and universities.

Organizers attribute the reduced participation to challenges arising from the government’s new electronic procurement regulations.

Among academic institutions, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) were conspicuously missing. In the banking sector, Equity Bank and Cooperative Bank—regular participants in past editions—also skipped the event.

Sources within the Show’s Organizing Committee, speaking to Capital FM News on condition of anonymity, said many of the absent exhibitors cited difficulties in securing funds due to the recently implemented electronic procurement system mandated by the National Treasury.

“Most institutions told us they were willing to participate but were unable to finalize procurement processes in time due to the new e-procurement rules. As a result, they had no choice but to withdraw,” the source revealed.

The Treasury’s move to enforce e-procurement across all government and semi-government institutions has caused confusion, despite a recent High Court ruling temporarily allowing both manual and electronic procurement methods pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, however, maintains that the government will not backtrack on the new procurement system, court order notwithstanding.

Despite the challenges, Show Chairperson Patrick Karinga remained optimistic, noting that the event has attracted 150 exhibitors and is proceeding smoothly.

President William Ruto or Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is expected to officially open the show on Friday.

Meanwhile, military personnel have been conducting drills at the main pavilion, with the majority of attendees so far being students and schoolchildren from the region.

