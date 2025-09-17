At least six people killed in a road accident along Kisumu-Kericho road

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 11 – Six people died and several others were seriously injured in a road accident at Kipsitet area along the Kericho–Kisumu Highway on last night.

The crash happened when a lorry ferrying scrap metal towards Kisumu lost control and veered off the road, ramming into people who were waiting for transport at a bus stage.

Witnesses said the impact was severe, leaving several victims trapped at the scene before emergency services arrived.

Police have launched investigations into the incident and urged drivers to exercise caution, particularly at night along busy highways.