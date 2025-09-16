Connect with us

Arrest warrant issued for Briton linked to Agnes Wanjiru’s murder in 2012

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The High Court has issued an arrest warrant against a Briton accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki more than a decade ago.

The warrant was issued by High Court judge Alexander Muteti after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), stated that the accused has been charged with murder.

According to the prosecution, on the night of 31st March / 1st April 2012, at Lions Court Lodge in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, the Briton killed Wanjiru.

The prosecution told the court that the accused, was not in attendance, prompting the application for a warrant of arrest to facilitate his extradition to Kenya.

It further assured the court that although some of the witnesses are based in the UK, they will be made available during the hearing.

“The witnesses are in United Kingdom but we will avail them,” court heard

In granting the application, Justice Muteti also directed that media outlets should not publish the names of the accused or any witnesses listed in the bundle of evidence provided, citing the need to safeguard the integrity of the judicial process.

