Army sent to battle fire in Namibia tourist hotspot

Namibia says it is sending in helicopters and hundreds of soldiers to battle a fire that has ravaged a third of a key nature reserve.

Etosha National Park is one of southern Africa’s top tourist attractions, known for its vast salt pan that can be seen from space. It is also home to critically endangered black rhinos.

The country’s environment ministry believes the fire broke out on Monday at a charcoal production outside the park’s borders.

Almost a week on, it has spread into the park killing at least nine antelope and destroying wildlife habitats, as well as grazing pasture in the Omusati and Oshana regions bordering Angola.

Opposition MP Likando Rodrick recently criticised the government for failing to contain the fire, saying they should have been better prepared and urging them to beef up their long-term response measures.

At an emergency meeting on Saturday, it was decided to send 500 more troops to help firefighters, police, and volunteers on the ground, Prime Minister Tjitunga Elijah Ngurare said on X.

Covering a total of 22,935 sq km (8,855 sq miles), Etosha National Park is one of the largest in Africa. Some 200, 000 tourists visit the nature reserve every year, according to the government.

It boasts a total of 114 mammal species and attract hundreds of migratory birds including flamingos.

Experts say wildfires occur naturally in arid savannah and believe occasional wildfires are a necessary part of keeping ecosystems healthy – provided they are managed closely.