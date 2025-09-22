Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

/FILE

Top stories

Allies’ Recognition of Palestine Sets Stage for High-Stakes UNGA Session

Israel has opposed the recognitions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week: “Recognition of a Palestinian state now is a prize for terrorism … there will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan.”

Published

NEW YORK, Sep 22— The opening of this year’s United Nations General Assembly is coinciding with a series of moves by key U.S. allies recognising the State of Palestine and a renewed focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia formally announced they were recognising the State of Palestine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the recognition was intended “to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, denied a U.S. visa, will address the Assembly by prerecorded video after a resolution allowing him to do so passed overwhelmingly — 145 in favour, 5 against.

Israel has opposed the recognitions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week: “Recognition of a Palestinian state now is a prize for terrorism … there will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan.”

These developments come as the death toll in Gaza continues to climb. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military campaign began in response to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in 251 hostages taken.

The UN Commission of Inquiry has concluded that Israel’s conduct in Gaza meets the legal threshold for genocide, a finding Israel rejects as biased and false.

At the UN Security Council, the United States vetoed a draft resolution demanding a permanent Gaza ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access, although the other 14 members supported it. Washington said the text did not condemn Hamas or guarantee Israel’s security.

With recognitions by close U.S. allies, an unprecedented death toll in Gaza and a genocide finding from a UN body, this year’s UNGA session has become a focal point for the shifting diplomatic landscape around the Israel–Palestine conflict.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

UNGA Turns Into Global Stage for Israel–Palestine Showdown

Ahead of UNGA, close U.S. allies including the U.K., Canada and Australia formally recognised the State of Palestine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said...

24 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

UK, Canada and Australia recognise Palestinian state but Netanyahu says it ‘will not happen’

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre on October 7 - you are giving...

8 hours ago

County News

Governor Nyong’o, NCIC boss Kobia Slam UN, U.S. Over Inaction in Gaza bloodshed

The Governor criticized the United Nations and other international organizations tasked with promoting peace, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the atrocities...

19 hours ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Israeli minister touts Gaza ‘real estate bonanza’, defying international backlash

"We paid a lot of money for this war," said Smotrich. "So we need to divide how we make a percentage on the land...

3 days ago

Headlines

Thousands of Palestinians flee as Israeli troops push into Gaza City

Israel says its aim is to free hostages held by Hamas and defeat up to 3,000 fighters in what it describes as the group's...

4 days ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Israel launches ground offensive on Gaza City

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "powerful operation" had been launched against Hamas's "last major stronghold" amid sharp criticism from the UK and...

5 days ago

County News

Spanish PM calls for Israel to be barred from international sport

He said Israel should be treated in the same way as Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

6 days ago

Headlines

Netanyahu does not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders

Netanyahu's comments come days after the White House said Trump had assured Qatar "that such a thing will not happen again on their soil"

6 days ago