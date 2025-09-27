All leased sugar mills to be operational by October: Sugar board

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 27 – The Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) has announced that all four state-owned sugar mills recently leased to private investors will be fully operational by the end of October, signaling a major turnaround for the sector.

KSB Chairperson, Eng. Nicholas Gumbo, said two of the factories — Muhoroni and South Nyanza (SoNY) Sugar Companies — are already up and running.

“We have toured these factories and I can confirm that two are fully operational and producing sugar,” Gumbo said on Friday during a tour of Chemelil Sugar Company.

He added that the remaining two mills, Chemelil and Nzoia, are in the final stages of rehabilitation and will resume milling before the end of next month.

“The progress is commendable. Everyone involved is working within the set timelines to ensure full resumption of operations,” he said.

Chemelil Sugar 2025 Director, Jassi Chatthe, confirmed that their factory is on track to resume production by October.

“We’re rehabilitating the machines in phases, and phase one is nearly complete. The upgrade will continue until the factory is fully revamped,” he said.

Delayed salaries

On concerns over delayed salaries, Gumbo assured workers that the government is addressing the matter, urging patience as the factories stabilize.

“These mills were mismanaged for decades. It’s unrealistic to expect full recovery in just three months,” he noted.

Gumbo highlighted significant improvements at the two mills already in operation, which have raised their weekly crushing capacity from 7,000 tonnes of cane to 11,000 tonnes since leasing.

“Previously, the mills generated only Sh20–30 million monthly against salary obligations of over Sh100 million. That’s how arrears piled up. Now, under private management, they can pay salaries and still make profits,” he said.

He added that the revival of the mills is already stimulating local economies. “Towns around the operational mills are coming back to life, with money circulating and businesses rebounding,” Gumbo observed.