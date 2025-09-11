African Union condemns Israeli attack in Qatar

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 10 — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has condemned Israel’s strike in the Qatari capital of Doha, warning against further escalation.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out an unprecedented airstrike in Doha, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an assassination attempt on the group’s leaders.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the AU Commission chief expressed “deep concern” over the Israeli strike in the Qatari capital, noting that the attack “risks endangering an already fragile situation in the Middle East.”

The head of the 55-member continental body also reaffirmed the AU’s call for restraint, respect for sovereignty, and the protection of civilians.

Highlighting Qatar’s “longstanding role in peace, mediation and diplomacy,” Youssouf stressed the urgent need for renewed dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region.

Hamas said Tuesday evening that the strike occurred while its delegation was discussing a new cease-fire proposal presented by the United States. According to the group, its five members and a Qatari security officer were killed during the strike, while key members of the negotiating team survived.

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security agency said the strike targeted Hamas leaders “directly responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre” and used “precise munitions and intelligence” to limit civilian harm.