African Union calls for “genuine cooperation” to finance Africa’s Climate Adaptation Plan

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sept 8 – The African Union (AU) has urged the international community to step up genuine cooperation in financing Africa’s climate adaptation efforts, stressing that climate justice must underpin global climate action.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) on Monday, (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized that climate finance for Africa must be “fair, significant, and predictable” if the continent js to effectively confront the challenges posed by global warming.

“The African Union firmly believes that climate finance must be fair, significant, and predictable. We need genuine cooperation for the implementation of our continent’s adaptation plan by providing financial resources, technology, and expertise,” he said.

Youssouf noted that African countries continue bear the brunt of climate impacts despite contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions.

He pointed to the combination of climate vulnerability, mounting debt burdens, and structural inequalities in the international financial system as key obstacles that must be redressed through climate justice.

The AUC chairperson called on partners to recognize Africa’s differentiated responsibilities within the global climate framework, saying the continent must not be left behinc In thes global energy and adaptation transition.

The Second Africa Climate Summit, co-hosted by the Government of Ethiopia and the African Union Commission, runs from September 8-10 in Addis Ababa.

It brings together African heads of state, policymakers, and international climate partners to accelerate the continent’s transition to a greener and more resilient future.

Among the leaders attending are Kenya’s President William Ruto, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Djibouti’s President ismail Omar Guelleh, alongside several other African heads of state.

The summit is expected to produce a unified African position ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), with leaders pressing for greater investment in adaptation, technology transfer, and fair access to climate finance.