Affordable Housing Projects spur Local Jobs Creation and Security of Tenure

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 24 – Construction works are in high gear at the Nyali VOK Affordable Housing Project in Mombasa where the Government is putting up 1,932housing units for sale through Boma Yangu.

The project which was launched early this year is at 28% completion, with the residents of Maweni Sub-Location, Nyali Constituency expressing their gratitude to the government saying the project has completely changed the area through job provision.

The Nyali Affordable Housing Project (also known as the Boma Yangu Nyali Estate) sits on 23 acres in upmarket Nyali, Maweni Sub-Location and is a flagship Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) development launched in February 2025. It comprises 14 residential towers with a mix of studio, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

The project will feature a mix of one-room and studio units: 112 and 150, respectively and two-room and two-bedroom units: 176 two-room, 474 two-bedroom affordable, and 360 two-bedroom market units

Three-room and three-bedroom units: 90 three-room, 210 three-bedroom affordable, and 360 three-bedroom market units

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the multi-use housing development progress is a testament to the Government’s commitment to delivering dignified homes, creating jobs while spurring the manufacturing sector.

The site plan also includes extensive social amenities such as a community centre, a kindergarten and school complex, and a Level 4 hospital supporting a “vertical integrated city” concept of integrated urban living as well as landscaped green spaces and a clubhouse.

Once complete, the Boma Yangu Nyali project will significantly expand the tourist rich city of Mombasa’s housing stock with modern, affordable homes and facilities.

The Project has created over 650 direct construction jobs among Mombasa youth and women, with well over 100 additional indirect jobs in services and supplies.

Local artisans and small businesses have been actively engaged: for example, the State Department has ring‑fenced the fabrication of components (such as steel doors and window frames) to the Kisauni Jua Kali Artisans Association, ensuring that jua kali workshops benefit directly from the scheme.

The Nyali project, which is part of the larger Affordable Housing Program, is a key pillar of the Bottom‑Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), linking infrastructure investment to inclusive growth. BETA explicitly targets housing and urban renewal as engines of economic empowerment and equity.

The project exemplifies this approach, combining affordable homes with social amenities and jobs for locals. PS Hinga said, “this transformative plan goes beyond the provision of affordable housing units to creating opportunities for employment and wealth creation to millions of Kenyans.”

He noted that the government is “determined to do away with the indignity and squalor in slums through the Affordable Housing Programme, saying no Kenyan, regardless of his/her income should live in such conditions.

PS Hinga urged Kenyans to continue registering to be home owners through Boma Yangu saying the houses are for all Kenyans regardless of their social economioc status.