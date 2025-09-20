SHA to contract overseas facilities after Duale gazettes 36 unavailable services in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has directed the Social Health Authority (SHA) Board to contract overseas medical facilities capable of providing 36 services that the government says are currently unavailable in Kenya.

In a statement, Duale said the list prepared by the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel is not yet conclusive, as the process of identifying additional interventions is ongoing and will be guided by a comprehensive Health Technology Assessment.



“The Ministry of Health has directed the SHA Board of Directors to proceed with the empanelment and contracting of overseas facilities, and to notify the public of the list of contracted facilities to facilitate the approval of overseas treatment requests in line with the regulations and Ministry of Health guidelines,” he stated.



Duale said the move is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring that no Kenyan is denied access to life-saving, specialized medical and surgical procedures that are not yet available locally, while simultaneously strengthening the national health system.



“This new framework guarantees a transparent, evidence-based, and accountable system for Kenyans seeking treatment abroad, ensuring value for money and quality care,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary added that the maximum amount payable for overseas treatment or procedures is capped at 500,000 shillings.



He also emphasized that, unlike the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), this new framework guarantees a transparent, evidence-based, and accountable system for Kenyans seeking care abroad.



“Referrals for overseas treatment will be subject to a peer review mechanism by the Claims Management Office to ensure medical necessity. The treatment sought must also fall within the financial limits of the benefits package and must not be an unproven, experimental, or unconventional therapy,” Duale explained, elaborating on the approval process.



By Eric Malala