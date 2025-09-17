Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Kisumu gears up for UN Tourism Week

The Kisumu Deputy Governor emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly in the areas of sustainable tourism and cultural heritage.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 17 – Kisumu City is ramping up security ahead of a week-long tourism event scheduled for next week, aimed at highlighting tourism’s role in development and sustainability.

Deputy Governor Dr. Mathews Owili announced that the county is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors throughout the event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure a secure environment during the entire period,” said Dr. Owili.

He emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly in the areas of sustainable tourism and cultural heritage.

Dr. Owili also revealed that Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security, Onesmus Murkomen, is expected in Kisumu this week to attend the Jukwaa wa Usalama forum, where additional security strategies will be discussed.

Speaking during the official media launch of the 2025 UN Tourism Week celebrations on Wednesday, the Deputy Governor called on all stakeholders to ensure the event becomes a milestone in the city’s tourism journey.

“This celebration, running from 24th to 27th September, should reaffirm Kisumu’s leadership in sustainable and transformative tourism, not only in Kenya but across the region,” he said.

He described Kisumu as the heart of the Lake Region and a gateway to East and Central Africa, well-positioned to showcase its blue economy opportunities and rich cultural legacy.

The Kisumu Museum will serve as the main venue for the celebrations.

In a gesture of goodwill, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has declared free entry to the museum for both locals and visitors throughout the week.

“That is the Governor’s gift to the people of Kisumu and our guests,” said Dr. Owili.

The week-long event will feature cultural exhibitions and live performances that celebrate and preserve the region’s diverse heritage.

Owili further encouraged the media to actively promote Kisumu Tourism Week, highlighting the county’s potential and innovations.

Charles Kataro, CEO of the Lake Victoria Tourism Association – Kenya, praised this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” calling it both timely and inspiring.

“Tourism is not just about travel, leisure, or business,” said Kataro. “It’s about rethinking our economies and redefining our relationship with nature.”

He urged all stakeholders to use the UN Tourism Week not just as a celebration, but as a firm commitment to sustainable transformation, where Lake Victoria stands as a symbol of harmony between people, prosperity, and the planet.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Seven arraigned over murder of 75-year-old man in Mathira

The prosecution led by Senior Sergeant Casper Ochieng explained that he needed additional time to obtain data from Safaricom, which he said would link...

28 minutes ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Judiciary, legal fraternity mourn Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the passing away of Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Fredrick Ochieng Andago. CJ...

1 hour ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya unveils 10-year strategy to advance ecosystem restoration, agroforestry development

The Agroforestry Strategy seeks to establish five million acres of woodlots in drylands, modernize the charcoal value chain, promote youth-led briquette enterprises, strengthen value...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to plant 4 million trees in 1st Phase of Mau Forest Restoration drive

"Restoring the Mau is not charity—it is economic insurance, protecting GDP growth, securing food systems, and guaranteeing national energy stability," CS Deborah said on...

3 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto commissions Mombasa Commuter Rail Service

Passengers will be required to pay a 50 Shillings fare charge to use the train which will make stops at Miritini, Changamwe West, Changamwe...

3 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Waititu loses another bid to overturn 12-year prison term

Justice Njuguna ruled that the sentencing would stand, pending the hearing and determination of Waititu’s appeal.

4 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

DPP given 30 days to supply evidence against Bomet Governor Barchok in graft case

Governor Barchok is facing charges relating to conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to KSh 2 million.

4 hours ago

crime

Fraud suspect in Ksh36mn gold scam to be arraigned

He and an accomplice, still at large, allegedly lured the investor with promises of 550 kilograms of gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

5 hours ago