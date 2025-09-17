Kisumu gears up for UN Tourism Week

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 17 – Kisumu City is ramping up security ahead of a week-long tourism event scheduled for next week, aimed at highlighting tourism’s role in development and sustainability.

Deputy Governor Dr. Mathews Owili announced that the county is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors throughout the event.

“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure a secure environment during the entire period,” said Dr. Owili.

He emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly in the areas of sustainable tourism and cultural heritage.

Dr. Owili also revealed that Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security, Onesmus Murkomen, is expected in Kisumu this week to attend the Jukwaa wa Usalama forum, where additional security strategies will be discussed.

Speaking during the official media launch of the 2025 UN Tourism Week celebrations on Wednesday, the Deputy Governor called on all stakeholders to ensure the event becomes a milestone in the city’s tourism journey.

“This celebration, running from 24th to 27th September, should reaffirm Kisumu’s leadership in sustainable and transformative tourism, not only in Kenya but across the region,” he said.

He described Kisumu as the heart of the Lake Region and a gateway to East and Central Africa, well-positioned to showcase its blue economy opportunities and rich cultural legacy.

The Kisumu Museum will serve as the main venue for the celebrations.

In a gesture of goodwill, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has declared free entry to the museum for both locals and visitors throughout the week.

“That is the Governor’s gift to the people of Kisumu and our guests,” said Dr. Owili.

The week-long event will feature cultural exhibitions and live performances that celebrate and preserve the region’s diverse heritage.

Owili further encouraged the media to actively promote Kisumu Tourism Week, highlighting the county’s potential and innovations.

Charles Kataro, CEO of the Lake Victoria Tourism Association – Kenya, praised this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” calling it both timely and inspiring.

“Tourism is not just about travel, leisure, or business,” said Kataro. “It’s about rethinking our economies and redefining our relationship with nature.”

He urged all stakeholders to use the UN Tourism Week not just as a celebration, but as a firm commitment to sustainable transformation, where Lake Victoria stands as a symbol of harmony between people, prosperity, and the planet.