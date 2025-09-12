Ruto says E-Govt Procurement will be deployed nationwide despite court order

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – President William Ruto has pointed out that there would be no going back on the digital procurement of government goods and services, saying it will be implemented to prevent corruption and the theft of public funds.

He explained that the e-procurement platform is a cornerstone of the government’s strategy to enhance transparency in the procurement of goods and services.

He hit out at those opposed to e-procurement, saying they benefit from the inefficiencies of the current manual processes.

Emphasising that no amount of resistance would deter his administration’s plans, he warned that officials unwilling to adapt to the digital platform should resign.

“We lose 40 per cent of government money through procurement. That’s why we must embrace e-procurement by all means,” the President explained.

He said time had come for the public to be informed through a publicly available digital platform what was being supplied to the government and at what cost.

“We are putting e-procurement in place so that everybody can know how much an item was bought for and who sold it to the government. This is part of transparency and accountability,” President Ruto said.