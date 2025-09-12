Connect with us

Mara River is key to tourism, Lake Victoria Commission CEO says

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 11 – Lake Victoria Basin Commission is calling for cross-border efforts to protect and sustain the Mara River ecosystems.

LVBC Executive Secretary Masinde Muliro explained that conservation of the Mara River Basin is crucial to enhancing tourism, a key source of revenue for both Kenya and Tanzania.

According to Bwire, the preservation of trans- boundary natural resources like the Mara River is essential for regional integration and sustainable development.

“Tourism remains the central economic activity within the Mara River Basin,” said Dr. Bwire.

He noted that the basin is home to the iconic Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and the northern section of Tanzania’s Serengeti ecosystem, two renowned wildlife conservation areas that draw thousands of tourists annually.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Thursday ahead of the 14th Mara Day celebrations scheduled for September 15th in Tanzania, Dr. Bwire emphasized the importance of joint efforts between the two countries in managing the shared ecosystem.

He also highlighted that the celebrations align with the annual Great Migration, a dramatic wildlife event where wildebeests cross the Mara River, symbolizing the ecological bond between the two nations.

“Mara Day brings together communities, conservation experts, and government officials to raise awareness on the need to protect this vital river,” he said.

“We see a unique phenomenon where wildebeests migrate to Kenya’s Maasai Mara to conceive, then move to the Serengeti to rear their young ones. This natural cycle connects our countries ecologically.”

Under this year’s theme, “Protect Mara River, Preserve Life,” Dr. Bwire said the LVBC has made significant progress in previous Mara Day celebrations, including the formation of cross-border Water Users Associations.

“These platforms allow stakeholders from both Kenya and Tanzania to collaborate on sustainable resource sharing,” he said.

He also acknowledged the role of various development partners who have supported social and economic transformation initiatives along the basin.

However, Dr. Bwire raised concerns over increasing environmental threats, particularly from land use changes.

“Deforestation in the Mau Forest and unsustainable agricultural practices are major causes of pollution and degradation in the basin,” he said. “We are witnessing forest lands being converted to farms, which endangers the ecosystem.”

He warned that if such practices are not addressed, the number of wildebeests crossing the Mara River could decline in the future, leading to reduced tourist numbers and revenue, as visitors may opt for other wildlife destinations in Africa.

This year’s Mara Day celebration will begin with a scientific conference on Sunday at Mwalimu Julius Nyerere University of Agriculture and Technology, followed by the main event on Monday at Mwenge Grounds in Butiama, Musoma.

The celebrations are held annually on a rotational basis between Kenya and Tanzania. Last year’s event took place in Narok, Kenya.

