600 former Standard Chartered Bank employees sue firm over wrong pension calculations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Over 600 former Standard Chartered Bank employees sue firm over wrong calculations on their pensions following a court ruling in their favour.

The retirees through their lawyers Danstan Omari and Martina Swiga told journalists at the Milimani Law courts that it is incumbent upon the Bank to ensure that they benefit from their investments.

The lawyers said that the former employees can no longer access the bank anymore, they cannot take their children to school or engage in any development activities at their old age.

The bank, according to the lawyers, had gone to the tribunal to have the matter resolved, but the application was dismissed.

The bank moved to the High Court seeking orders to overturn the decision of the tribunal, but the same was rejected by the superior court.

The bank also moved to the appellate court seeking orders to stop former employees from demanding their money, but the court of appeal disallowed its application.