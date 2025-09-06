Connect with us

32,000 schools have complied with fresh enrollment data directive: PS Bitok

The number of compliant schools is expected to rise by next week as Education officials work throughout the weekend to verify submitted data.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Nearly all public primary and secondary schools have complied with the government directive to submit fresh data on students’ enrolment that is conditional to accessing capitation.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok however said only 3.000 out of 32,000 schools (98 percent of public institutions) whose data has been received at the Ministry headquarters have received Third Term capitation after their data was certified as genuine.

The number of compliant schools is expected to rise by next week as Education officials work throughout the weekend to verify submitted data.

“So far, 3,000 schools have been able to receive capitation after being verified to have the correct data on the correct number of students that are in schools.

Speaking at Machakos Teachers Training College where the verification process is
underway, the PS assured schools that have submitted the correct data that they will
receive funds by next Friday.

‘We are anticipating that by next week, end of next week, all of our 32,000 schools will have received their money.’

Schools are required to submit the Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) which is contained in the birth certificate of every learner, the school’s registration number and certified bank account details through the respective sub-country Education offices.

The PS defended the exercise as essential in weeding out ghost schools and exaggerated enrolment adding that the Auditor General’s special audit on capitation and MPs inquiries had cast doubts on past disbursements.

“We therefore had no option but to verify the data to ensure that every shilling reaches the right school and the right learner. This is about accountability to the Kenyan child and to the nation.”

The PS revealed that secondary schools top the compliance list followed by junior schools while primary schools are behind largely due to internet and technology challenges.

He cited Masii Boys High School as a case study of timely compliance, noting that it was the first school in Machakos County to submit its data and has already received full capitation.

‘I am very pleased that when we visited Masii, the principal confirmed that the funds had been credited to the school account and that operations will now run smoothly.’

The Ministry has extended the submission deadline to Friday, September 12, 2025, to allow schools yet to comply to do so.

The PS warned principals and county supervisors who are yet to submit data in the correct format that they risk sever punishment for missed deadlines.

