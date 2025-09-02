2 Somali teens arrested for desecrating the Kenyan flag detained pending inquiry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Milimani Children’s Court has ordered the detention of two teenagers accused of desecrating the Kenyan flag during a football match at Nyayo Stadium, to allow for the preparation of a social inquiry report.

The minors, aged 14 and 17, will remain in custody at the Gigiri Children’s Protection Unit until Wednesday, when the report will be presented, and they are expected to take plea.

Prosecutors told the court that the two were in the country illegally and should also face charges of damaging a national symbol and causing a disturbance.

Senior Principal Magistrate Rose Gitau, who presided over the case on Friday, rejected a request from relatives of the boys to have them released into their custody, noting that they were not the biological parents.

The arrest of the teenagers followed the circulation of a viral video on September 20 showing fans mishandling the Kenyan flag during a clash between Mogadishu City Club and Kenya Police FC at Nyayo Stadium.

The incident sparked a public uproar, with Kenyans demanding immediate action. In response, Mogadishu City Club issued an apology condemning the actions.

Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, distanced his country from the incident, describing it as contrary to Somali values and interests.

He termed the incident as regretful at a media briefing during which the Mogadishu City Club tendered an apology.

Explainer: What the law says about charging minors in Kenya » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)