2 infants among 7 people saved in heroic Eastleigh fire response

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Two infants were among seven people dramatically rescued after a fierce fire swept through a three-storey residential block and adjoining shanties in Eastleigh’s Biafra area on Monday.

The Nairobi City County Fire Brigade said firefighters deployed ladders to reach trapped residents, first pulling an infant to safety before containing the blaze at the building’s main entry point.

“Upon arrival, firefighters deployed ladders and successfully evacuated one infant to safety. Following containment of the blaze at the main entry point, the rescue operation continued, leading to the safe evacuation of two more children and a middle-aged female from the same building,” the city fire service reported.

The operation continued, leading to the safe evacuation of another infant, a child, and a middle-aged woman from the block.

In total, the fire service rescued seven casualties from the inferno, which consumed approximately 500 rooms across two acres of densely built iron-sheet and timber structures.

Firefighters reported that three of their colleagues sustained cut injuries during the rescue and containment effort.

The fire, fueled by double-decker shanty designs, spread rapidly before the fire service eventually brought it under control.

In a statement, the county expressed sympathy to those affected and pledged stronger fire preparedness measures across Nairobi.