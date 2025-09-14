14 Families Displaced as bulldozers flatten property in land Ownership Dispute

Connect with us

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 20 – Bulldozers descended on a property in Kisumu’s upmarket Milimani estate on Friday, displacing nearly 14 families in a sudden and controversial demolition exercise.

The property’s owner, Peter Ochieng Okore, claims that no formal eviction notice or court order was presented prior to the demolition.

Ochieng, who had developed residential units on the land, said the demolition was carried out under the supervision of police officers, Kisumu city officials, and unidentified individuals he referred to as goons.

“They assaulted my gatekeeper and confiscated his phone, along with those of other tenants,” he said.

He rushed to the scene, only to find bulldozers already tearing down the buildings, all under police watch.

According to Ochieng, the land in question originally belonged to Kenya Railways Corporation, before he acquired it, and the ownership dispute is currently active in the Court of Appeal.

“This matter is still in court. Kenya Railways is contesting ownership, but a final ruling has not been made,” he explained.

Ochieng added that a previous attempt to evict him in 2022 was stopped by a court-issued restraining order, which barred the County Government of Kisumu from interfering with the property until the case was fully heard and determined.

He believes the Friday demolition was politically motivated.

“This land is being targeted by powerful individuals with political connections who are pushing for this forceful eviction,” he alleged.

Despite reaching out to senior security officials in the county, Ochieng said none have taken responsibility or provided clarity on who authorized the demolition.

Tenants were left shocked and devastated, having received no prior warning. Many arrived home to find their houses in ruins.

“I was at work when I got a call saying my house was being flattened, with all my belongings still inside,” said Jack Onyango, one of the affected tenants.

Displaced residents scrambled to salvage their belongings from the rubble, unsure of where to go next.

Household items were strewn across the compound, and Ochieng expressed concern over the risk of looting as darkness set in.

The demolition continued into the night, with all buildings on the property completely leveled.

