13 killed in Gilgil crash, 2 children among passengers seriously injured

Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru said the victims were travelling in a 14-seater PSV headed to Nakuru when it collided head-on with a semi-trailer truck.

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 28 – Thirteen people died on Sunday afternoon in a grisly road accident near Kikopey, Gilgil, along the Nakuru–Nairobi highway.

“The matatu was overtaking and then it rammed into the trailer causing 13 fatalities and three others seriously injured,” Opuru said confirming the incident.

Two children were among three passengers seriously injured in the incident.

Police moved the bodies were moved to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital mortuary, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

Preliminary reports indicated that the victims had hired the matatu in Nairobi to attend a family function.

Police have launched investigations into the crash, which caused a major traffic snarl-up on the busy highway.

