Young Scientists Kenya Calls for Stronger Govt-Policy Collaboration to Scale STEM Education

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The education sector has been called on to work more with policy makers and the government to create a better enabling environment for the growth of stem education in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 8th edition of the National Science and Technology Exhibition in Nairobi, Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition Ireland Board Member and former Ireland Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Vincent O’Neill noted that from a simple idea in 2015 to a nationwide movement that has reached over 250,000 students across all 47 counties, Young Scientists Kenya demonstrates that when knowledge is shared, societies are transformed.

O’Neill urged YSK and its private sector partners to involve the government more and especially policy makers with a view of creating a more viable environment for STEM education to create more impact in the day-to-day learning of students in Kenyan schools.

“Lasting transformation requires a strong partnership with the government at the policy level, the key decision-makers who can drive systemic change. By embedding STEM promotion into national education policies, the government plays a pivotal role in training and equipping teachers with the skills and confidence to inspire the next generation,” he said.

In a major first, YSK introduced a pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) education program aimed at equipping 300 secondary school teachers with foundational AI skills. The training, delivered through Raspberry Pi technology, seeks to integrate AI tools into classrooms nationwide and enhance student readiness for the digital economy.

“In recent years, we have seen more students embracing STEM subjects, a shift fuelled by motivated teachers who, thanks to targeted training, can now deliver STEM content more effectively – a far cry from the limited exposure they once had. This shows that when policy, teacher training, and student engagement align, the impact is profound,” added Mr O’Neill.

Since its founding in 2018, YSK has reached over 250,000 students, worked with more than 850 teachers and 600 mentors, and supported over 1,700 student projects. Its impact includes 15 university scholarships, multiple student-led startups, and several patented innovations.

Young Scientists Kenya Board Chairperson Ben Roberts said, “Seven years on, we’re seeing former participants winning innovation awards, leading tech start-ups, and shaping industries- proof that investing in young minds today creates the leaders of tomorrow.”

The week-long exhibition includes project judging, industry showcases, mentorship forums, and public exhibitions, culminating in an awards ceremony on Saturday, 9th August 2025. Top-performing projects will earn prizes such as university scholarships, international exposure, and business development support through the Winners’ Bootcamp.

“Great change happens when vision meets collaboration. Our work with YSK is proof that when we combine resources, expertise, and passion, we can ignite the potential of an entire generation,” remarked Raspberry Pi Foundation Country Director Peter Wairagu.

The exhibition continues to serve as a critical platform for nurturing the next generation of scientists, innovators, and problem-solvers, while fostering collaboration between youth, academia, industry, and government.