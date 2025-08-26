

China’s latest economic data embody the foresight of President Xi Jinping, the collective wisdom of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the sound, people-centred approach that defines what has come to be known as Xiconomics.

At a time when many economies are weighed down by stagnation, debt crises and protectionism, China continues to demonstrate resilience rooted in deliberate planning and visionary governance.

Recent figures show industrial output rising by 5.7% in July, retail sales holding steady, and foreign trade expanding by 6.7% year-on-year. These gains are not by chance, but the result of an economic philosophy that balances stability with reform, immediate results with long-term planning, and growth with inclusiveness.

The essence of Xiconomics lies in the conviction that people are the true foundation of prosperity. More than 70% of government expenditure is channelled into programmes that improve livelihoods, proving that growth in China is designed to uplift society as a whole.

From trade-in schemes for appliances to subsidies for green technologies, targeted policies both raise household living standards and drive industrial modernisation. Over 100 million appliances have been replaced this year, underscoring the effectiveness of such initiatives.

China is also investing heavily in human capital — education, vocational training, childcare and healthcare — turning social spending into a strategic economic driver. High-tech industries reflect this approach: new energy vehicles, robotics, and integrated circuits grew by 9.3%, anchored by incentives that link industrial policy directly to consumer benefits.

Unlike many economies that resort to short-term populism, China faces structural challenges with long-term solutions. Employment stability has been maintained, with urban unemployment holding at 5.2%, and migrant workers supported through policies aimed at stability and resilience.

Xiconomics is not a slogan. It is a lived philosophy — pragmatic, ambitious, and rooted in everyday realities. It balances growth with equity, production with consumption, and innovation with stability.

What is unfolding under Xi’s leadership is a blueprint for resilient modernisation. From expanding green industries to prioritising public welfare, China demonstrates that economic success is neither accidental nor cyclical. It is the product of vision, discipline and clarity of purpose.

As global turbulence intensifies, China offers certainty. Its model shows that prosperity is strongest when it reflects improved lives, foresight in leadership, and collective progress.

With the CPC’s steadfast guidance, Xiconomics is proving that resilience is best built on strong leadership, sound governance and an unyielding commitment to the people.