Xi roots for stability, social harmony as he leads key celebration in Xizang

BEIJING, China, Aug 21 — President Xi Jinping has emphasized prioritizing efforts to maintain political stability, social harmony, ethnic solidarity and amity among religions in the Xizang autonomous region, ahead of a grand gathering in celebration of the region’s 60th founding anniversary to be held on Thursday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived in Lhasa, the regional capital, earlier on Wednesday, as he led a central delegation to attend activities marking the anniversary.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted by a cheering crowd dancing to joyful rhythms at the airport and local people lined up along the streets.

It was the first time in the history of the Party and the country that a leader visited Xizang on its founding anniversary in the capacities of general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the CMC.

The trip came four years after Xi, in the same capacities, visited the region in 2021 for the 70th anniversary of its peaceful liberation, also the first time in the history of the Party and the country.

It is considered as a reflection of the great attention attached by Xi and the CPC Central Committee to Xizang, as well as their deep care for officials and people of all ethnic groups in the region.

Speaking at a meeting with local authorities on Wednesday afternoon, Xi highlighted Xizang’s four major tasks of ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting the eco-environment and strengthening the borders. The region should strive to build a modern socialist new Xizang that is united, prosperous, civilized, harmonious and beautiful, he said.

Xi spoke highly of the remarkable achievements made in Xizang’s economic and social development over the past 60 years and extended sincere greetings and heartfelt wishes to the people of all ethnic groups in Xizang on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.