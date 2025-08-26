Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Xi Jinping meets with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug 26, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Xi Meets Russian Duma Speaker, hails China–Russia ties as ‘most stable and strategic’

Xi pointed out that China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant major-country relations in today’s volatile and changing world.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 26 — President Xi Jinping met with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant major-country relations in today’s volatile and changing world.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Persistently promoting the high-level development of China-Russia relations is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the source of stability for world peace, he said.

President Xi Jinping meets with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug 26, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

“In May this year, I paid a state visit to Russia and attended the celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union,” Xi said, noting that next week, China will hold a grand event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China and the Soviet Union, as the main battlefields in Asia and Europe in World War II, respectively, made great national sacrifices to fight against Japanese militarism and German fascist aggression, and made great contributions to the victory of World War II, Xi said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Xi to chair Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin

Speaking at a news briefing in Beijing on Friday, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said the summit, which will take place in Tianjin from...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi roots for stability, social harmony as he leads key celebration in Xizang

Xi highlighted Xizang's four major tasks of ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting the eco-environment and strengthening the borders.

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s ecological vision provides global solutions

Yu Hai, deputy director of the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, emphasized China's dedication to applying this concept in international...

August 14, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Xi, Lula pledge to deepen China-Brazil cooperation

In a phone conversation between the two heads of state on Tuesday, Xi told Lula that China is ready to work with Brazil to...

August 13, 2025

business

China extends tariff suspension on US goods in reciprocal move

China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced the decision on Tuesday.

August 12, 2025

business

Trump extends China tariff pause by another 90 days

The move follows the third round of China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden two weeks ago, when both sides agreed to...

August 12, 2025

Fifth Estate

How the West Lost Its Mojo to China in Africa

For decades, U.S. diplomacy in Africa has leaned heavily on foreign aid, but by scaling back such programs, Washington risks losing a crucial diplomatic...

March 2, 2025

Fifth Estate

Outgoing Ambassador Zhou Pingjian: Strengthening the Kenya-China Partnership

Ambassador Zhou’s departure marks the end of a transformative chapter in Kenya-China relations. His tenure has shown what is possible through diplomacy rooted in...

December 4, 2024