Xi, Lula pledge to deepen China-Brazil cooperation

BEIJING, China, Aug 13 — President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have expressed their opposition to unilateralism and protectionism, and pledged to promote the greater development of bilateral ties.

In a phone conversation between the two heads of state on Tuesday, Xi told Lula that China is ready to work with Brazil to set an example of unity and self-reliance among major countries of the Global South, and to jointly build a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

China-Brazil ties are at their best in history, with the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future and the alignment of the two countries’ development strategies getting off to a good start and making smooth progress, Xi said.

China stands ready to work with Brazil to seize opportunities, strengthen coordination and deliver more mutually beneficial cooperation outcomes, he added.

In November last year, during Xi’s state visit to the South American country, China and Brazil decided to elevate their ties to a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

During the phone conversation, Xi said that China backs the Brazilian people in defending their national sovereignty and supports Brazil in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.

All countries should unite in resolutely fighting unilateralism and protectionism, he said.

Noting that the BRICS mechanism is a key platform for building consensus in the Global South, Xi congratulated Brazil on successfully hosting the recent BRICS summit.

He called on Global South countries to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, defend the basic norms governing international relations, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

China and Brazil should continue to address global challenges, ensure the success of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in the Brazilian city of Belem, and promote the “Friends of Peace” group’s role in facilitating a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, he said.

Lula said that Brazil attaches great importance to its relations with China, and looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China, deepening strategic alignment and promoting the greater development of bilateral ties.

The Brazilian leader briefed Xi on the recent situation regarding Brazil’s ties with the United States, as well as Brazil’s unwavering principled stance on safeguarding its own sovereignty.

Lula spoke highly of China’s efforts to uphold multilateralism and safeguard free trade rules, as well as its responsible role in international affairs.

He said that Brazil stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with China in multilateral mechanisms such as the BRICS, oppose unilateral bullying practices, and safeguard the common interests of all countries.

According to a statement from the Brazilian presidency, in the call, which lasted about an hour, the two leaders agreed on the roles of the G20 and BRICS in upholding multilateralism and committed to expanding the scope of cooperation to sectors such as health, oil and gas, the digital economy and satellites.

Zhou Zhiwei, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of Latin American Studies, said that a direct conversation between the two heads of state was necessary for China and Brazil to coordinate their positions and align their policies, especially at a critical time when global peace and development face growing uncertainties and challenges.

The phone call came days after US tariffs on Brazilian goods jumped to 50 percent and before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on Friday to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

“As two major countries of the Global South, China and Brazil have long played an important role in contributing to global economic growth and promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” Zhou said.

He said that through the phone talks, China and Brazil have sent a clear message of unity and a strong voice opposing unilateralism and protectionism.

According to Zhou, the two countries’ commitment to advancing pragmatic bilateral cooperation will also help counter the negative impact of Washington’s unilateral bullying practices in current global dynamics.

