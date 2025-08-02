Wildlife art, polished finishes: Ruto gives Uhuru a tour of the new-look State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenyans got a rare glimpse inside the controversial renovations at State House, Nairobi, on Friday after President William Ruto hosted his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, on a tour of the works, offering the first close-up view of the makeover since photos of the new look sparked outrage in February.

In a 35-second video shared on social media, President Ruto walks alongside a spirited Kenyatta, explaining various aspects of the facelift as they stroll through newly refurbished corridors.

The footage revealed modern lighting, polished wooden fittings, and fresh paintwork featuring wildlife art in State rooms — a sharp departure from the building’s pre-renovation look.

The tour came months after heated public debate over the cost and aesthetics of the renovations.

Pleased to show my good friend, Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, around State House. pic.twitter.com/r0cjmsMutv — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 1, 2025

Under the Financial Year that started on July 1, State House will spend up to Sh2.3 billion on refurbishment with nearly Sh900 million specifically earmarked for State House Nairobi and presidential lodges.

The allocation, a recurring item in the national budget, raised eyebrows given the administration’s previous pledges to curb extravagant spending amid ongoing financial constraints.

Past reports indicated that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Ministry of Defence offset some of the costs for the renovations, a move that drew criticism over transparency.

‘Diminished historical essence’

Reacting to images of the facelift which emerged in February, the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) slammed the works at the time, warning that they “compromise the building’s historical and architectural significance.”

“Built in 1907 and designed by Sir Herbert Baker, State House [is] a neo-classical masterpiece that should [be] preserved, not altered,” AAK said.

“The recent renovations—changing its iconic roofing, proportions, and symmetry—diminish its historical essence.”

Public backlash erupted after viral photos revealed the replacement of the iconic tiled colonial roof with a plain white flat design.

Critics argued that the new look stripped the State House of its historic character.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, moved from the defence docket to environment at the time, defended the facelift, insisting that the works complied with the Public Finance Management (PFM) and Public Procurement and Disposal (PPD) Acts.

“Everything we do, including the renovation of State House, is anchored in law. It is not something arbitrary or informal,” he said.

President Ruto’s tour with Kenyatta, whom he deputised for ten years before their fallout in the leadup to the 2022 presidential election, appeared aimed at softening public sentiment, with the former president seemingly endorsing the upgrades.

Kenyatta’s office did not comment on the tour.