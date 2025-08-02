Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Wildlife art, polished finishes: Ruto gives Uhuru a tour of the new-look State House

In a 35-second video shared on social media on Friday, President Ruto walks alongside a spirited Kenyatta, explaining various aspects of the facelift as they strolled through newly refurbished corridors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenyans got a rare glimpse inside the controversial renovations at State House, Nairobi, on Friday after President William Ruto hosted his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, on a tour of the works, offering the first close-up view of the makeover since photos of the new look sparked outrage in February.

In a 35-second video shared on social media, President Ruto walks alongside a spirited Kenyatta, explaining various aspects of the facelift as they stroll through newly refurbished corridors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The footage revealed modern lighting, polished wooden fittings, and fresh paintwork featuring wildlife art in State rooms — a sharp departure from the building’s pre-renovation look.

The tour came months after heated public debate over the cost and aesthetics of the renovations.

Under the Financial Year that started on July 1, State House will spend up to Sh2.3 billion on refurbishment with nearly Sh900 million specifically earmarked for State House Nairobi and presidential lodges.

The allocation, a recurring item in the national budget, raised eyebrows given the administration’s previous pledges to curb extravagant spending amid ongoing financial constraints.

Past reports indicated that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Ministry of Defence offset some of the costs for the renovations, a move that drew criticism over transparency.

‘Diminished historical essence’

Reacting to images of the facelift which emerged in February, the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) slammed the works at the time, warning that they “compromise the building’s historical and architectural significance.”

“Built in 1907 and designed by Sir Herbert Baker, State House [is] a neo-classical masterpiece that should [be] preserved, not altered,” AAK said.

“The recent renovations—changing its iconic roofing, proportions, and symmetry—diminish its historical essence.”

Public backlash erupted after viral photos revealed the replacement of the iconic tiled colonial roof with a plain white flat design.

Critics argued that the new look stripped the State House of its historic character.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, moved from the defence docket to environment at the time, defended the facelift, insisting that the works complied with the Public Finance Management (PFM) and Public Procurement and Disposal (PPD) Acts.

“Everything we do, including the renovation of State House, is anchored in law. It is not something arbitrary or informal,” he said.

President Ruto’s tour with Kenyatta, whom he deputised for ten years before their fallout in the leadup to the 2022 presidential election, appeared aimed at softening public sentiment, with the former president seemingly endorsing the upgrades.

Kenyatta’s office did not comment on the tour.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa to convene Joint EAC-SADC Summit in a week

The Joint Summit will build on decisions made during a high-level co-chairs’ session held in Nairobi on Friday, which resolved to merge the EAC-led...

16 hours ago

Africa

AU-led Joint Secretariat to drive unified DRC peace efforts

The announcement was made during a high-level EAC-SADC Co-Chairs session in Nairobi on Friday, where leaders officially resolved to consolidate regional efforts and align...

16 hours ago

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa merge DRC peace efforts into AU-Led Initiative

The new initiative will be steered by a panel of eminent African facilitators appointed jointly by the EAC and SADC, with coordination through a...

16 hours ago

Africa

Regional leaders arrive in Nairobi for key joint regional meeting on DRC

The meeting, co-chaired by President William Ruto (EAC Chair) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (SADC Chair), will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Broad-based politics: Could Wanga deputize Ruto in a UDA-ODM deal?

Fresh speculation has been fueled by the March 8 broad-based deal between the ruling UDA and Odinga-led ODM, which saw key Orange Party figures...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto assents to Conflict of Interest Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The government has stepped up the fight against corruption following the presidential assent to the Conflict of Interest Bill....

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Kenyatta empire’s tax-exempt Expressway deals have Kenyans alarmed

In 2022 alone, Edge Worth declared Sh1 billion in dividends payable to Enke Investments, whose listed owners include former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet clears rollout of WB-backed NYOTA youth empowerment plan

The project, co-funded by the Government of Kenya and the World Bank through a USD229 million concessional credit, aims to provide on-the-job training, entrepreneurship...

4 days ago